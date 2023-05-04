AI’s ‘godfather’ ought to havespoken up sooner than he did

AI’s ‘godfather’ ought to havespoken up sooner than he did1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Geoffrey Hinton, the "godfather of artificial intelligence," has left Google and expressed his regret over his life's work, warning that large tech firms are moving too fast on deploying AI for public use. Hinton's concerns highlight the chronic problem in AI research that large tech firms have a stranglehold on research, with many scientists afraid of airing their concerns for fear of harming their careers. While Hinton's departure and warnings will hopefully inspire other researchers to speak up about their concerns, many AI researchers have a fatalistic acceptance that little can be done to stem the tide of generative AI.
