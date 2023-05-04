AI’s ‘godfather’ ought to havespoken up sooner than he did

Why didn’t Hinton speak up earlier? The scientist declined to respond to questions. But he appears to have been concerned about AI for some time, including in the years his colleagues were agitating for a more cautious approach to it. A 2015 New Yorker article describes him talking to another AI researcher at a conference about how politicians could use AI to terrorize people. When asked why he was still doing the research, Hinton replied: “I could give you the usual arguments, but the truth is that the prospect of discovery is too sweet." It was a deliberate echo of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s famous description of the “technically sweet" appeal of working on the atomic bomb. Hinton says that Google has acted “very responsibly" in its deployment of AI. But that’s only partly true. Yes, the company did shut down its facial recognition business on concerns of misuse, and it did keep its powerful language model LaMDA under wraps for two years to work on making it safer and less biased.Google has also restricted the capabilities of Bard, its competitor to ChatGPT. But being responsible also means being transparent and accountable, and Google’s history of stifling internal concerns about its technology don’t inspire confidence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}