Rest easy: AI is now in charge of your health
Step counts and heart rates are no longer enough. Passive tracking is giving way to intelligent and active protection.
A toothbrush is just a toothbrush. At least that's been an indisputable truth since we first got to know toothbrushes centuries ago. Amazingly, in 2026, this humble tool of our morning routine is about to do much more than just clean your teeth—it’s actually going to give you valuable health insights to keep illnesses at bay. The transformation to everyday objects is made possible by AI, which is at the core, adding unprecedented capabilities.