Rest easy: AI is now in charge of your health

I myself have my Apple Watch to be thankful for. I had nothing more than a fever from a tooth infection when I found a tight, caged feeling gripping my chest. I waited patiently, but it only became more prominent. Suddenly, my watch buzzed and said my heart rate was really high, and I should go to a hospital. I had collected my medical papers and calmly had a neighbour drive me to the one next door. No one knows quite why this shocking heart symptom happened, but at the hospital, they kept me in for two days, brought everything back to normal and sent me packing back home to rest easy.