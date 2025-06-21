AI didn’t take the job. It changed what the job is.
Pankaj Mishra 7 min read 21 Jun 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Every Saturday, journalist and FactorDaily co-founder Pankaj Mishra goes inside India’s tech, work, and startup worlds—drawing from real stories, uncomfortable truths, and the people caught in between change and hype.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been on the road. Parbhani, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur. In small-town labs and factory floors, I saw jobs that still exist, but don’t look like they used to
