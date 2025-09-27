AI is filling the internet with slop. We must fight back.

Anti-slop strategies must include ensuring not to endorse poor content or to do anything to help spread it. On YouTube, for example, fine-tune your recommendations and choose not to get further content from a channel that seems to be low quality or has an agenda. In text, be watchful for repetition, generic and vague phrasing, and claims without examples. Look for known authors, quoted sources and references that signal actual work done. Do a reverse search—if something seems shallow, run a quick search to see if it’s available elsewhere.