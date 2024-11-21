AI is giving us a nuclear renaissance: Can it help solve the climate crisis too?
Summary
- AI guzzles a lot of power but recent deals by Big Tech players like Google and Microsoft point to renewed interest in using nuclear energy. While AI may worsen the climate emergency, AI optimists hope it’ll eventually help the world solve it as well.
Nuclear energy was the artificial intelligence (AI) of the 1960s. It generated unprecedented excitement and hype around the world. Despite its known dangers—Hiroshima and Nagasaki were quite recent back then—there was great optimism over how nuclear technology could change the world with abundant cheap energy, and free humanity from the tyranny of fossil fuels.