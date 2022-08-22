AI is yet to learn the contextual nuances of what we say4 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 11:49 PM IST
This is one of the summits that Artificial Intelligence must conquer if it’s to become human-like
This is one of the summits that Artificial Intelligence must conquer if it’s to become human-like
Listen to this article
I wrote early last year in IT Matters that an Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab in San Francisco called OpenAI had revealed a new technology. Called GPT-3, it had learnt the nuances of natural language over several months—as spoken and written by humans. It analysed thousands of digital books and nearly a trillion words posted to blogs, social media and the rest of the internet.