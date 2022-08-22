AI is yet to learn the contextual nuances of what we say

Foundation models have become popular since they blow through the traditional methods of training AI programs with smaller data sets. They were expected to be game changers. However, researchers are now discovering that they have many limitations. A paper contributed to by over a 100 researchers available at Cornell University’s https://arxiv.org/abs/2108.07258, has this to say: “AI is undergoing a paradigm shift with the rise of models (e.g., BERT, DALL-E, GPT-3) that are trained on broad data at scale and are adaptable to a wide range of downstream tasks. We call these models foundation models to underscore their critically central yet incomplete character. This report provides a thorough account of the opportunities and risks of foundation models, ranging from their capabilities (e.g., language, vision, robotics, reasoning, human interaction) and technical principles(e.g., model architectures, training procedures, data, systems, security, evaluation, theory) to their applications (e.g., law, healthcare, education) and societal impact (e.g., inequity, misuse, economic and environmental impact, legal and ethical considerations)."