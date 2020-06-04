AI, machine learning to support digital lending landscape in post-covid era

Apart from maintaining the current lifestyle, micro credit will be crucial for low-income groups employed in the informal sector, as they are one of the worst affected by the pandemic. This has put an impetus on financial inclusion, now more than ever, and made financial institutions rethink their operations. Many customers cannot access traditional credit because the unit economics necessary to serve them are not accepted by the banks. With the economy on a slowdown and credit slated to rise post-covid-19, it will become more difficult for small merchants and consumers to garner loans. However, digital lending platforms with the principles of financial inclusivity will emerge as the heroes. By leveraging the right technology, they will be able to verify creditworthiness and drive financial inclusion .