Opinion
AI needs to be human-centred to charm people into adoption
Summary
- Technology creation doesn’t amount to adoption. As with the automobile industry long ago, artificial intelligence must turn truly consumer-focused for its positives to outweigh negatives in popular perception.
The transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) as a ‘general purpose technology’ has been compared to that of fire, the wheel and electricity. But where will this far-reaching power take the world? In a positive direction or negative direction?
