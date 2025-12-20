AI has introduced a new lexicon of strange terms

Cloning a voice has been shockingly easy to do for quite some time now. Some years ago, I came across Lyrebird.ai online, which invited you to clone your voice with a small sample, though a more extensive one would have better results, obviously. I tried it out, reading samples of text given. I was soon able to type in any sentence and have it spoken out in what seemed like my own voice, complete with inflexions and intonations. I managed to fool a few friends with it, too.