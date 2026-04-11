When I read a book, I all but end up living inside it. The immersion is so thorough that my writing even takes on a little of that book's style. I completely feel the characters I identify with and find I want to know much more than has been written in the book. This isn’t true of crime fiction or thrillers, fortunately, but if the book is full of substance, I switch off the world around me and dive in.
How Gemini transformed my reading
SummaryCurl up with a good book and your go-to chatbot, and you’ll be surprised at the experience.
When I read a book, I all but end up living inside it. The immersion is so thorough that my writing even takes on a little of that book's style. I completely feel the characters I identify with and find I want to know much more than has been written in the book. This isn’t true of crime fiction or thrillers, fortunately, but if the book is full of substance, I switch off the world around me and dive in.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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