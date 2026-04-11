How Gemini transformed my reading

Although I haven’t tried it, I discovered that one can create a bot of one or more of the characters. AI can help create a prompt template and feed in the characteristics and behaviour of the character. One can then take that to a number of platforms, such as ChatGPT as a Project or to the app Character.ai. Care has to be taken not to misrepresent the character and end up ruining it. Done well, you can then interact with the bot. If I create a Füsun bot, I could ask her why she disappeared.