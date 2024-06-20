AI regulation: India can look to Japan for a balanced framework
Summary
- The Japanese model of AI regulation places the tech industry at the centre, with the government acting an enabler and Generative AI treated as a public good. The Eastern idea of collective privacy may serve India well.
In 1991, the Indian government articulated a ‘Look East’ policy to build extensive economic and strategic relations with its eastern neighbours and Southeast Asia. This was different from the traditional ‘West facing’ outlook, in which we looked to learn from Europe and North America.