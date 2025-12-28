is the last episode of General Disequilibrium for 2025. Looking through a foggy windscreen, it seems like the approaching 2026 season will be dominated by politics over artificial intelligence (AI).
AI dissonance: Politics over artificial intelligence is a phenomenon that can’t be wished away
SummaryLobbying over regulation will intensify in the West amid friction between businesses and governments over the regulation of artificial intelligence. In India, where AI adoption is likely to split opinion, will probably see other forms of dissonance.
