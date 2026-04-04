To learn the tech, all you have to do is ask

AI everywhere

I recently met a group of people who were keen to understand AI, but in a safe and easy way. Some were unaware of what a chatbot was and why one should be using LLMs at all. The fear of AI use proving too technically challenging, new privacy issues, and the sheer noise of the AI revolution have left many frozen in place. They feel like they’ve missed the first few chapters of a very long book and now can’t find their place. But the reality is that AI onboarding isn’t happening in a classroom or through a manual; it’s happening through osmosis in the apps we already use. It’s going to be difficult not to use AI, which means AI literacy is more important than ever.