AI, identity and drama: Why everyone’s turning into a character
SummaryWhat began as playful experimentation with AI tools has snowballed into a cultural moment. Consumers aren’t just taking selfies anymore but are creating avatars, crafting narratives, and in the process, redefining self-branding.
MUMBAI: First it was dreamy Ghibli-style portraits. Then came Barbie-fied posters. And now, social media feeds are flooded with boxed action figures of everyday professionals, complete with accessories such as coffee mugs, laptops and clever titles like ‘Deadline Warrior’ or ‘Chief Meme Officer’.