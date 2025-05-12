AI, identity and drama: Why everyone’s turning into a character

MUMBAI: First it was dreamy Ghibli-style portraits. Then came Barbie-fied posters. And now, social media feeds are flooded with boxed action figures of everyday professionals, complete with accessories such as coffee mugs, laptops and clever titles like ‘Deadline Warrior’ or ‘Chief Meme Officer’.

What began as playful experimentation with AI tools has snowballed into a cultural moment. Consumers aren’t just taking selfies anymore but are creating avatars, crafting narratives and in the process, redefining self-branding. And, for marketers, it’s a playground filled with promise and pitfalls.

“AI-generated self-portraits are the item numbers of the digital world—flashy and viral, but rarely central to the plot," said Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea. “They may not decide the fate of the film, but they sure get the audience’s attention."

Prachi Bali, executive vice president and head of Saatchi Propagate, sees this trend as part of a larger behavioural shift. “What this shows is how everybody wants to be a creator of some sort. Technology just feeds off this desire, with a layer of novelty and engagement that is active and allows us to parade as self-expression," she said.

These visual trends driven by tools such as Midjourney, Canva, DALL·E, Epik AI and Lensa tap into a craving for personalization, fantasy and social relevance. People are turning themselves into animated heroines, retro dolls or workplace-themed action figures. Often, these are less about vanity and more about signalling who we are, or want to be, in a curated digital world.

“Egocentric processing lies at the centre of consumer psychology," said Priya Narayanan, assistant professor of marketing at IIM Kozhikode. “Such self-representation indicates a desire to be part of a social conversation, to express oneself and to be talked about."

Among Gen Z and young professionals, this AI-fuelled self-expression is especially potent. For many, it’s not just a toy or a trend, it’s a tool to articulate personality and build visibility in a crowded digital space.

“We haven’t even seen the tip of the user-generated content strategy iceberg yet," said Bali. “As tech democratizes expression, we’ll see more courage, sharing and participation. And, the brands that invite this ‘play’ will garner attention, recall and communities the fastest."

But this is not just aesthetic experimentation. It’s also brand strategy. “While these trends may appear short-lived, the underlying behaviour, interest in interactivity and instant gratification is here to stay," said Bali. “Short-lived is the new normal. In a thumb swipe, in 10 minutes, instant is what the narrative is. Multiply that with personalisation and bang! That’s the engagement fodder all brands need."

Still, agencies are cautious. “At Saatchi Propagate, strategy defines our action. Trends are fun to chase, but how it adds up matters. The real AI action lies in enabled tech that impacts brand experience," Bali added.

Pillai echoed the need for intentionality. “Everyone’s playing the game, but the ones who understand why and how to show up tend to leave a stronger mark," he said. “If the trend is interesting, relevant and big enough… we jump on it… shamelessly."

The business side of the avatar boom is also raising questions around IP ownership and brand licencing. “People don’t just want to wear a brand or watch a film anymore. They want to live inside that world," said Bhavik Vora, founder of Black White Orange Brands. “Turning yourself into a Ghibli-style character is a way of saying, ‘This story is part of who I am.’"

Vora sees the trend as both a risk and an opportunity. “On one hand, it’s amazing free marketing. On the other, if used commercially without permission, it can cross into infringement territory," he said.

But if approached smartly, the upside is huge. “People want to be in the story now. They don’t just want a Stranger Things tee. They want to exist in that universe," he said. He cites LEGO Ideas as a model: “Fans submit concepts. If selected, they become official products. Indian IPs could adopt similar models."

In fact, Vora believes we’re entering the age of “reverse licencing." “Digital creators are building careers through avatars and characters. The next step is formalizing that into co-licenced products and experiences. But both sides must see value in it."

“We’ve spent years guarding IP. But the Internet, and now AI, has changed the rules. Fans and creators aren’t waiting for permission. They’re creating. The question is: do we push back, or do we build a system that brings them in?" he added. “Because the truth is, a story becomes more powerful when more people help tell it."

Narayanan agrees that marketers must now learn to separate fads from durable trends. “Predictive social media intelligence can help. Once that’s clear, brands can align their digital moves with core values to ensure authenticity."

Even users are finding emotional value in these virtual makeovers. “I turned myself into a Ghibli character just for fun, but then realized it reflected how I actually wanted to be seen online," said Neha Verma, a Bangalore-based product designer. “It’s not about beauty, it’s about fantasy."

The avatar trend also signals a deeper cultural shift. In a time when identity is constantly curated online, from bios and playlists to Pinterest boards and story highlights, AI has given people a way to visually manifest their inner narrative. For some, it’s playful. For others, it’s aspirational. But for everyone, it’s intensely personal.

Whether these avatars are passing distractions or the future of self-branding, one thing is clear: the consumer is no longer just a buyer, but a builder of worlds. And, in that world, brands don’t just have to show up, but they have to play along. Because when everyone’s a character, only the most creative narratives stand out.