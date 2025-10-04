The tech is getting impressive, and accuracy is on the rise, but anyone can see how easy it is to get it wrong. Someone can grin, and that could be threatening rather than amusing. Increased heart rate could not be anxiety, but a result of spotting someone you’re attracted to across a room. Here’s an awful fact: AI’s emotion detection goes wrong 20% to 30% of the time when it’s working with non-Western faces. It may not matter so much if the situation is casual, but go anywhere near something important, and there’s big trouble.