Smile, please. AI is watching

Pretty soon, the worker isn’t focusing on being warm and friendly at all, but on taking great care to perform for the technology. The real boss becomes the AI prompting them in the ear, and the smile turns synthetic. Warmth often comes from a shared joke, a subtle smile, a small hand squeeze. Coaching will restrict the interaction to whatever the AI is looking for. Different cultures have their own ways of expressing friendliness, and the idea that it can be standardized is truly chilling and bizarre.