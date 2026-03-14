Smile, please. AI is watching

You've probably been through that embarrassing scenario in which you give a child a gift and the brat grabs it from your hands and makes off with it in delight. Charming. But then a watchful parent quickly steps in and commands the kid to say “thank you” to the nice aunty.
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SummaryAI has brought emotion coaching to the workplace. While this may have its uses, it risks robbing us of authenticity.
You've probably been through that embarrassing scenario in which you give a child a gift and the brat grabs it from your hands and makes off with it in delight. Charming. But then a watchful parent quickly steps in and commands the kid to say “thank you” to the nice aunty.
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