AI-driven contact centres can ease the workload

Based on the above use case, businesses need to identify the right balance of technology and connect to provide customers with a distinctive contact centre experience. Excessive use of automation, for example, merely providing an automated chatbot or an autoreply email ID, can leave customers frustrated and disgruntled in emergency situations. Think of your favourite cab aggregator service that only provides an automated chat option when several drivers cancel your trip request post-midnight. On the other hand, too much reliance on human agents makes the system inefficient and leaves the scope for error or other unwanted breaches of service level agreements. Both extreme situations are harmful to the brand and must be avoided. A better way is to critically analyse every aspect of contact centre experience through deep data analytics and gradual investment in automating those parts where there is an engagement gap. The continuous analysis keeps the customer experience intact and also identifies areas where technology can help drive better efficiency. Subsequently, it is important to continuously train the agents to focus only on critical parts of the conversation and expand the use of technology to peripheral parts of the business based on the initial experience. Identifying an experienced and capable technology partner makes this journey very rewarding for businesses.