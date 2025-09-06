AI wants to take over phone photography now

The next level

With the Pixel 10 phones that were recently launched, computational photography has been taken to another level. In the actual taking of the shot, the processing and enhancing immediately after, the editing, you can opt for, AI is at work all through. And if you feel you’re losing your camera skills, there’s an optional AI coach you can trigger to give you instructions on how to take a photograph. What to zoom in on, what direction to shift in, what exposure to use—it’s all spoon-fed to you.