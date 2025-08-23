Gemini’s Storybook brings the charming side of AI
Co-create beautifully narrated and illustrated tales for kids, families and educators in minutes
I don’t know about you, but my grandmother, God rest her soul, always had a story to tell. I remember her stories as being the primary way of interacting with her, and I couldn’t get enough of them. So I tried to recapture a story like one she would have told. To tell the truth, all I really did was ask Gemini’s new feature, Storybook, to create a story about a fox, a crow, a monkey, and, of all things, an eggplant, for those were often the main characters of her quaint tales.