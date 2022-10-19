AI-human collaboration will unleash innovation5 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:12 PM IST
- The future of computational innovation is very likely to require stronger AI-human collaborations
Artificial Intelligence (AI) aficionados like Ian Goodfellow of Google, inventor of the ground-breaking generative adversarial networks, contend that “machines are already creative". The book The Artist in the Machine: The World of AI-Powered Creativity by Arthur I. Miller illustrates several examples of AI-generated art, music and literature. Is this proof enough that computational creativity has reached human-level creativity?