AI-human collaboration will unleash innovation

There is no doubt that with the humongous level of information available on the world wide web, computers will be able to gather much more information than what a human brain can ever collect. With its huge computing power, today’s computers are far more efficient than the human brain in identifying links between various pieces of information. It is possible for computers to take care of the evaluation of a creative idea and hone it further to perfection. The question is whether digital machines can effectively perform the third stage of ‘walking out of the problem’. Many experts in creativity would argue that what happens in the third stage is what most determines whether the output will be an ordinary idea or a brilliantly creative one. At this stage of the creative process, one is moving the problem to the non-conscious level and using its tremendous efficiency to generate never-before connections in the human brain. These new connections are totally unexpected until they happen. This is what makes a truly creative idea so surprising. The exultation experienced upon such a discovery even has a legendary term, “eureka", as Archimedes is said to have exclaimed in disregard of his state of undress. But AI can actually ‘walk out of a problem’ as humans can? Can AI replicate the smart non-conscious processes of the human brain?

