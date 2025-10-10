Air India's B787 safety woes: DGCA's response fails to inspire confidence
The DGCA’s refusal to conduct a comprehensive review of the electrical systems across India’s entire Boeing 787 fleet following the Air India Flight 171 crash is baffling.
The rote assurance of an “investigation" into the latest alarming incident involving yet another Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner does little to inspire confidence that either the civil aviation regulator or the airline’s management is treating safety issues with the seriousness they demand.