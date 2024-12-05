Air pollution hurts growth: Trying new ideas could make a difference
Summary
- It’s astonishing that India hasn’t yet addressed this annual crisis although it’s clear that it reduces the productivity of workers, the key to economic growth, and shatters the health of children. Can we learn from what other countries have done?
It astonishes sympathetic global observers that India, with its wealth of public policy experts, should be so inept at handling a major threat to the health and productivity of its population, afflicting not just Delhi, but the entire northern belt of the country in the concluding months of every calendar year.