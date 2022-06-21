AI’s current hold over humans matters more than sentience

Meanwhile, AI models are getting more sophisticated and harder to understand. Trained on just a few examples before engaging in “unsupervised learning", the biggest models run by firms like Google and Facebook are remarkably complex, assessing hundreds of billions of parameters, making it virtually impossible to audit why they arrive at certain decisions. That was the crux of the warning from Timnit Gebru, the AI ethicist that Google fired in late 2020 after she warned of the dangers of language models becoming so inscrutable that their stewards wouldn’t be able to understand why they might be prejudiced against women or people of colour. In a way, sentience doesn’t really matter if you’re worried it could lead to unpredictable algorithms that take over our lives. As it turns out, AI is on that path already.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}