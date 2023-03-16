Ajay Banga had better walk the talk on climate finance4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:28 PM IST
The developed world has done little to fill the financing gap or ease the other challenges that developing countries face in achieving the outsized targets they are expected to meet.
Hectares of forests are on fire at any given time. Trillions of tonnes of glacial ice are melting. Temperatures are rising. In alternating tragedies, droughts and flooding are taking lives." This apocalyptic vision of mother earth in a state of violent disquiet is of Ajay Banga, recently named the World Bank’s president designate after David Malpass succumbed to a faux pas on climate change. However, once Banga takes over the reins, he will soon realize that climate finance is in an even more portentous state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×