Ajit Pai’s exit might restore the US internet’s neutrality

The internet world is already incestuous. Telecom providers like AT&T and Verizon have openly moved to acquire Time Warner and Yahoo. There is now news that the US justice department, which is finally rigorously pursuing Big-Tech monopolies, allegedly has proof that Apple, Google and Facebook have separately colluded with one another to boost advertising spending and their own revenues, while using what some consider to be unethical business practices. For instance, Google paid Apple billions every year to be the default search engine on its Safari browser, which is embedded in all iPhones. Facebook and Google colluded in a more subtle way, according to leaked details of the lawsuits, with Google tweaking its algorithmic engines to move traffic to Facebook, and Facebook returning the favour. The good news is that probing and regulating Big Tech, albeit from different starting points, is a priority for both Democrats and Republicans. The question is how much they will be regulated, and how soon.