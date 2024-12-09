Ajit Ranade: Demography is destiny: A law that cannot be challenged
Summary
- Controlling a country’s fertility rate is doomed to fail. We need policies that raise per capita income, enhance human capital and encourage technological innovation.
Earlier this year, Singapore’s government noted with alarm that the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) in 2023 had fallen to a record 0.97. TFR is the average number of children born to a woman during her lifetime. For several years, it has been falling, while the share of the elderly, those above 65 years, has been rising.