Ajit Ranade: Here are five lessons for India from China's successful higher education strategy

The resignation of India’s education minister after the NEET paper leak protests has triggered a national conversation on educational reform. The immediate issue is exam integrity.
But the larger issue is whether India has the institutional capacity to build a higher education system that matches its national ambitions.
In a recent article, author and journalist Pallavi Aiyar describes India and China as “nations of the exam.” In large, unequal societies, the competitive public examination is a ticket to a better life.
It is a promise that birth, wealth, caste, region and connections can be partially neutralized by effort. That is why a leak is a devastating breach of trust.
China’s exam, the gaokao, taken this year by 13.35 million students, is designed centrally and administered by provinces.