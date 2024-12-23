Ajit Ranade: India needs more sectors to be reliable dollar earners
Summary
- Remittances and software exports get us a bulk of the foreign exchange we need to cover imports, but we must tap new opportunities, especially in under-exploited sectors like inbound tourism and education.
India presently has more than a quarter trillion dollars of essential imports. These include crude oil, coal, edible unrefined oil, fertilizer, steel and copper. This list does not include defence or pharmaceutical intermediates, which could also be called essential. Domestic production capacity for all these is unlikely to become ‘atma nirbhar’ in the near future, even as demand will grow as India chugs at a 7% or 8% growth rate.