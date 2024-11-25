Ajit Ranade: Inflation control holds primacy as an objective for RBI
Summary
- The Indian central bank is required to keep the cost of living stable and so its target gauge must fully represent retail inflation—although we also need to update and improve how we measure it
Not too long ago, a governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that his main job was to protect the value of your money. That has always been the central bank’s primary function. In 2016, it was codified, with explicit inflation targeting given primacy by amending the RBI Act of 1934.