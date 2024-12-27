Opinion
Ajit Ranade on Manmohan Singh: Scholar, gentleman, great son of India
Summary
- The rise of Manmohan Singh (1932-2024) from ordinary beginnings to a giant stature is a tribute to the genius of Indian democracy. Under his leadership, India clocked the highest ever growth rates. No other economist comes even close to his spectacular achievements
Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing away is truly the end of an era. From extremely humble beginnings, a partition refugee, he rose to great eminence through the dint of hard work and perseverance.
