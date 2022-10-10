Algorithm domination of what we see looks set to rise sharply4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:23 PM IST
AI-generated videos could suffuse social media with fake imagery
AI’s creative abilities are outstripping its driving skills. While self-driving car technology is going nowhere, there has been an explosion in research around generative models, or artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can create images from simple text. In the span of a week, AI researchers from Meta and Alphabet’s Google have leapt forward, developing systems that can generate videos with just about any text prompt one can imagine.