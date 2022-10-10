Algorithm domination of what we see looks set to rise sharply

Google has also built an even more impressive second system called Phenaki that can create longer videos, two minutes or more. Here’s a prompt Google used for one: “Lots of traffic in futuristic city. An alien spaceship arrives to the futuristic city. The camera gets inside the alien spaceship. The camera moves forward until showing an astronaut in the blue room. The astronaut is typing in the keyboard. The camera moves away from the astronaut. The astronaut leaves the keyboard and walks to the left…" That’s less than a third of the entire prompt, which reads like a movie script, and the resulting clip, posted on Twitter by Dumitru Erhan, one of Phenaki’s creators at Google Brain, is remarkable. You may be thinking this is the end of Hollywood as we know it or that anyone with a few brain cells and a computer will soon be making films. That’s actually along the lines of Google’s idea, which Erhan tweeted was to empower people to “create their own visual stories… [to] make creativity for people easier."

