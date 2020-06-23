Opinion | Algorithmic collusion is a possibility to watch out for

Drivers on Uber have no option but to charge the fares that the algorithm tells them to. While Uber says that drivers can charge less than the suggested fee, in reality there is no mechanism for them to do so in the app. The fares suggested by the app tend, for the most part, to be on par and often lower than those you would have to pay for a traditional taxi. But Uber also has surge pricing—a feature that, in New York, could increase the fare up by up to 10 times the normal rate if taxis are scarce on the roads. This pricing mechanism, Meyer suggested, offers a motivation for drivers to collude among themselves.