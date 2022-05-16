All isn’t well in the crypto world of decentralized finance

Some of the more popular De-Fi apps include projects such as PoolTogether which have “loss-less" lotteries that use Ethereum’s smart contract layer to let developers anywhere in the world publish decentralized applications with limitless functionality. Unsurprisingly, this tool has been quick to provide value to the gambling industry. The best way to describe a loss-less lottery in India would be to liken it to a chit fund that randomly picks a monthly winner of a pot, rather than using an auction mechanism to determine the month’s taker of the pot. Like chit funds, these apps have formed an alternate banking system for savings and loans, but they are based solely on a cryptocurrency and not any country’s legal tender. And, like chit funds, they are not insured by any country’s deposit insurance mechanisms.

