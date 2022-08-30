Jackson Hole is an unlikely place to look for rebels. Titans of global monetary policy sent out a largely unchallenged message from the US Federal Reserve’s summer retreat in Wyoming, US: Inflation is way too high and must be crushed, almost regardless of the cost to growth. Amid this festival of hawkishness, there were some nuanced and important voices from Asia that risk getting lost in all the hard talk on price stability.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell dominated the show, warning that interest rates in the US are heading higher for longer. European Central Bank (ECB) officials sounded similarly resolute.

Where there was any shading of opinion, it tended to come from places like Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. Not refutation, but mostly refinements. Still, they stood out and are significant, given all the chest-thumping and aversion to any intimation of weakness.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda certainly expressed resolve, but of a very different nature to his Group of Seven counterparts. Inflation has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target for a few months, but Kuroda isn’t particularly impressed by that overshoot and ultra-loose policy still rules in Japan. “We have no choice other than continued easing until wages and prices rise in a stable and sustainable manner," Kuroda said at one panel discussion.

That’s in line with Kuroda’s comments after recent BoJ interest rate decisions—in itself noteworthy. When visiting the US in April, he struck a different stance. In a speech at Columbia University, New York, Kuroda appeared to abandon the central bank’s forward guidance that policy will be further eased if necessary. He said that the economy wasn’t vulnerable enough to warrant such a step. Whatever his intent then, there’s little ambiguity about his position now. Any tightening may have to wait until after his second term in office concludes next year.

One of the earliest rate hikers went so far as to suggest that the bulk of his policy heavy lifting may now be done. Adrian Orr, governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, said that after four consecutive increases in the country’s benchmark rate of half a percentage point, “We’re in a much more comfortable position." Orr told Bloomberg Television’s Kathleen Hays that the slowdown under way is “a good signal that monetary policy is biting and we are doing our work."

But Kiwi policymakers were moving against inflation before Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde or Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The ability to soon slow down—even to pause rate hikes—is the reward; private sector economists see cuts as soon as next year.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong was careful not to rule out a big hike. But this fell short of backing a return to jumbo adjustments. Rhee made a splash soon after his appointment when the BoK broke a pattern of quarter-point nudges with a 50-basis-points move in July. Hours before he got on the plane, BoK policymakers returned to small steps in their August meeting. Altering course again wouldn’t look like resolve, but like there’s no plan or strategy. The central bank has already reached what it considers to be a neutral range of level of rates. Get to the upper end, and Seoul will weigh whether further work is required. Rhee also told the Jackson Hole audience that Asia can return to the days of low inflation that prevailed before covid and its aftermath.

Not that Asian economies can strike out entirely on their own. What happens in the US can either buoy or buffet them.

The Fed’s path has an enormous influence on exchange rates; the dollar is on one side of almost 90% of currency transactions. As key exporters, Asian countries are susceptible to the ebbs and flows of economic cycles, something American monetary policy greatly shapes. If places like Korea and New Zealand had been late to interest rate lift-off, as the US Fed and the EU’s ECB were, Orr & company might well have made Powell blush with their hawkishness.

None of this suggests a wishing away of inflation. Kuroda, who has striven to push inflation up for his nine years in the job, would prefer that it not be driven by soaring global energy and commodity costs. Rhee and Orr may soon see the dividends of starting early, if they can take a break by the end of the year.

Don’t expect them to countenance that notion too loudly, however. In this era of inflation busting, there are limits to what can be uttered in polite company.

Jerome Powell went out of his way to discourage the idea that the US Fed will retreat next year, as some traders have wagered. He might gaze across the Pacific with some envy.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies.