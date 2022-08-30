All the voices at Jackson Hole were not of inflation hawks4 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Central bankers from economies in the East struck a different note
Jackson Hole is an unlikely place to look for rebels. Titans of global monetary policy sent out a largely unchallenged message from the US Federal Reserve’s summer retreat in Wyoming, US: Inflation is way too high and must be crushed, almost regardless of the cost to growth. Amid this festival of hawkishness, there were some nuanced and important voices from Asia that risk getting lost in all the hard talk on price stability.