All the voices at Jackson Hole were not of inflation hawks

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong was careful not to rule out a big hike. But this fell short of backing a return to jumbo adjustments. Rhee made a splash soon after his appointment when the BoK broke a pattern of quarter-point nudges with a 50-basis-points move in July. Hours before he got on the plane, BoK policymakers returned to small steps in their August meeting. Altering course again wouldn’t look like resolve, but like there’s no plan or strategy. The central bank has already reached what it considers to be a neutral range of level of rates. Get to the upper end, and Seoul will weigh whether further work is required. Rhee also told the Jackson Hole audience that Asia can return to the days of low inflation that prevailed before covid and its aftermath.