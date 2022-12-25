All the world’s a stage and economic talk played its part5 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 11:03 PM IST
It’s time to look back at all the drama that held us agog as the curtains come down on an eventful year
All the world’s a stage and we are mere players. So said the Bard. The economics stage has had its share of events that will be remembered for some time. As 2022 draws to an end, it’s time for a light-touch rewind of all that occupied the media and conference discussions during the year. One can list several dramas from the domestic and global arenas.