All the world’s a stage and economic talk played its part

The last was this year’s Nobel Prize, which former Fed chief Ben Bernanke shared for his contribution to finance. Helicopter Ben, as he was called, had propagated showering the economy with money in a crisis, as was done via ‘quantitative easing’, which was followed by other central banks. But taking it back is always a challenge, one left for successors to take on. ‘Quantitative tightening’ is what is being spoken of, but how does one do it, especially with a world disrupted by covid and moving towards a recession as the Fed fights high inflation? Can we ever get out of this conundrum? Remember the great epic Mahabharata and its famous chakravyuh? It’s easy to enter, difficult to exit. A Nobel Prize should be awarded to whoever can provide a solution for it. Happy New Year!