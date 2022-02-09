Amazon cannot keep thriving without fixing its work culture

Which means that bosses still have to worry about retaining people. Consider the case of Amazon, the unique mash-up of online retail, cloud computing, groceries, streaming media, shipping and smart-home products that has come to seem as necessary to modern life as electrical wiring and indoor plumbing. Even consumers who eschew ordering products from Amazon on ethical grounds (whether to protect their local Main Street or because of concerns about its treatment of warehouse workers) likely shop at Whole Foods or use websites that run on Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform. The company’s ubiquity is how former CEO and current chair Jeff Bezos has ended up with a yacht that has its own yacht, a boat so big that a Rotterdam bridge will be (temporarily) disassembled to make room for it. It’s how Bezos’s ex-wife automatically became, by some estimates, the fourth-richest woman in the world. It’s why, as I type these words, I see one Prime van after another driving past my office window.

