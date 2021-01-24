Amazon has enormous power over Parler and everyone else

To be sure, the fact that Parler can’t get hosted anywhere has a whiff of monopoly. But AWS isn’t the only web hosting service on the market. The reason Parler can’t get hosted has to do with the content it’s been allowing and its link with the Capitol riot. Parler’s second claim was that AWS breached its contractual obligation to give the app 30 days to fix its content moderation. At the legal level, this claim foundered on the way the contract was written: It did indeed include the 30-day requirement, but it also in a separate provision gave AWS the right to terminate without waiting 30 days.