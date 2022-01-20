Amazon’s legal entanglement in India offers a cautionary tale

The clock is ticking. Future Retail recently missed a payment to banks, and Reliance’s offer to buy the stores from the cash-strapped firm expires in March. Yet the dispute over the fate of its assets isn’t resolved. Amazon is challenging the latest Delhi high court order at India’s Supreme Court and has appealed against the antitrust agency’s volte face before a company-law tribunal. And that’s the final point investors need to bear in mind: They must be ready for expensive and time-consuming litigation to protect the value of their transactions. The Indian government claims with some justification to have made India’s bureaucratic labyrinth easier for global firms to navigate. Once they do enter, however, contract enforcement can be a whole different story.