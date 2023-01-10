America Inc is turning cautious about hot-button social issues

The response from companies’ potential consumers is just as tepid. A report from Brunswick Group published in late 2021 found that 63% of executives think companies should speak out on social issues compared with just 36% of voters, with most saying companies are primarily doing it to look good. The two groups also disagree on which issues are most important in the US. Both identify healthcare as No. 1, but that’s where the consensus ends. Climate change, data privacy, racism and gun violence make up the remainder of the top five for executives, while voters point to homelessness, mental health, unemployment and crime prevention. And the blowback can come from both sides. Touting climate efforts risks accusations from the Left of green washing and virtue signalling, but also growing claims of overreach from the Right.