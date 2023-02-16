America Inc’s CEO profile has taken a big post-pandemic turn
The pandemic aged all of us, but it especially aged the American CEO. Corporate boards, looking for continuity during a global health crisis, stuck with their top leadership rather than bring in someone new. Giants like Boeing, Target and Caterpillar all either raised, eradicated or waived their mandatory retirement ages so their CEOs could stay in the seat longer. When companies did make a CEO transition, older candidates got tapped for the job. The age of newly appointed CEOs, already creeping up for the past five years, peaked in 2021 at 56 with as many as one in six over 60, according to a new report from executive search firm Spencer Stuart. The presiding logic: Older equals more experienced and better equipped for turbulence.