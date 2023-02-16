America Inc’s CEO profile has taken a big post-pandemic turn

The youngest S&P 500 CEO appointed last year also happened to be a woman: Sarah London, 42, of health insurer Centene. London is among the 13% of all new CEOs in 2022 who were female, up from 6% in 2021, according to Spencer Stuart. (The search firm does not track CEO transitions by race or ethnicity.) That doubling in women CEOs is off a depressingly low base: seven out of 56 in 2022 from three of 48 the prior year, so don’t get too excited. But there are other signs that number could tick up in the not-too-distant future. As companies sought leaders who can manage through a chaotic economic environment, Spencer Stuart reported a spike in CFO-to-CEO hand-offs in 2022, comprising 16% of transitions and up from just 4% in 2020. The surge came the same year that the percentage of female CFOs hit an all-time high. If both of those trends continue, there’s a good chance we’ll see more women ascend to the top job.