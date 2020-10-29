America is at the edge of a moral cliff under Trump

Republicans should realize that if Biden wins next month, they can still compete for future votes and seek to return to power through the democratic process. If Biden were to lose in 2024, he would leave office with dignity, as should happen in any democracy. If Trump wins, however, Republicanism as we know it may be over. The values I once saw on display in small-town America, and the principles for which the party has long stood, will have been abandoned. Given America’s importance as a source of global leadership, it’s no wonder that so many good people around the world are rooting for Biden to win. Republicans who still stand for something should be doing the same, and declaring their support for Biden openly. With America’s moral standing hanging in the balance, they owe it to their country. ©2020/Project Syndicate