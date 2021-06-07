America offers the backdrop for global economic trends

This combination of monetary and fiscal stimulus is unprecedented in global economic history. Economic theory would have it that when subject to this level of stimulus, demand would rise, and if supply is unable to keep pace, prices would rise as well. Reflecting this uncertainty, US long-term yields measured by the 10-year Treasury Bond have risen from under 1% to 1.6% now. Many analysts believe that if this yield were to rise beyond 2%, funding the extra deficit would become problematic in terms of increased cost. Some believe that the Fed would have to signal (and possibly act on) a ‘cap’ on long-term rates above 2%, let the dollar fall significantly, or both. There is pressure on the dollar to decline anyway because it has an (expanding) negative real yield. A declining dollar risks importing inflation from recovering international economies. For a variety of reasons, it seems unlikely that the Fed will go about trying to peg long-term interest rates. This is unlikely to succeed and may deliver unintended consequences. Nevertheless, it’s very likely that the magnitude of Biden’s proposed extra deficit will create inflationary pressures in coming years.

